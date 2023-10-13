Also for 2024 the Rebel 1100 range will be available in Italy only with a DCT dual clutch gearbox, in the following colours:

CMX1100 Rebel DCT:

Glint Wave Blue Metallic (New color!)Iridium Gray Metallic (Updated livery! Mat Black frame)

CMX1100T Rebel DCT:

Gunmetal Black Metallic (Updated Livery! With Bronze Wheels)

The CMX500 Rebel (can also be driven with an A2 licence), is the basis of the Honda custom-bobber family, and will be available for 2024 in the following colours:

Mat Gunpowder Black MetallicSeal Silver Metallic (New color!)Mat Laurel Green Metallic (New color!)Pearl Shining Black (New color! “Plus” version only)