Honda’s Touring range confirms its equipment and features, but new liveries are arriving

October 12, 2023

When it comes to long journeys in total comfort, impossible not to know the Gold Wing! The flagship of the Honda range amazes thanks to its boxer engine 6 cylinders in 1800 ccthe enveloping fairing and the regal seats for the rider and passenger, but also for the dynamic qualities, the result of the aluminum perimeter frame and the front suspension with monoshock absorber and swinging arms. The on-board equipment is also very completeboth in terms of electronics and equipment, a real kilometer grinder.

For 2024 the emblazoned Luxury-Tourer Honda confirms the range divided into three models, in the following colours:

GL1800 Gold Wing DCT

(no top box, 7-speed DCT gearbox + Walking Mode): Mat Armored Green Metallic (new color)

GL1800 Gold Wing “Tour” (MT):

(top box, 6-speed manual gearbox + electric reverse + HSTC): Heavy Gray Metallic / Graphite Black (new color)

GL1800 Gold Wing “Tour” DCT/Airbag

(top box, Airbag and 7-speed DCT gearbox + Walking Mode + HSTC): Pearl Glare White / Graphite Black (new colour, black chassis and engine) Heavy Gray Metallic / Graphite Black (new colour, black chassis and engine) Beta Silver Metallic / Iridium Gray Metallic

Honda: semi-active magnetorheological suspensions being studied?

New colors for the Rebel 1100



Muscular and low to the ground, with 18″ wheels at the front and 16″ at the rear with wide tyres, the Rebel 1100 it is powered by a 1084 cc Unicam parallel twin engine capable of delivering 87 HP. The 6-speed DCT gearbox makes it snappy in acceleration and in shooting, but enjoyable on winding routes. The “T” version, with aerodynamic upper fairing and rigid side cases, expands its range of action to tourism as a couple.

Also for 2024 the Rebel 1100 range will be available in Italy only with a DCT dual clutch gearbox, in the following colours:

CMX1100 Rebel DCT:

Glint Wave Blue Metallic (new color) Ridium Gray Metallic (new color, Mat Black frame)

CMX1100T Rebel DCT:

Gunmetal Black Metallic (new color, with bronze wheels)

News also for the Rebel 500



2024 sees the Rebel 500 in first position in custom motorcycle sales in Europe, a record already achieved in 2021 and 2022. Easy to ride, brilliant in performance – thanks to the 46 HP parallel twin engine – captivating due to the ‘Bobber’ look with 16” wheels and wide tyres, The Rebel 500 you can also drive with an A2 license and, in the “Plus” version, it is even more captivating, thanks to the fairing around the headlight, the fork with fork covers and the saddle with diamond stitching.

The CMX500 Rebel (can also be driven with an A2 licence), is the basis of the Honda custom-bobber family, and will be available for 2024 in the following colours:

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic Seal Silver Metallic – new color Mat Laurel Green Metallic – new color Pearl Shining Black – new color, only in the “Plus” version

Pricing for the 2024 Gold Wing, Rebel 1100 and Rebel 500 models will be announced closer to release, scheduled for early 2024.