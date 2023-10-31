When Taylor Swift announced in 2021 that she was going to re-record all the albums she released with Big Machine Records, her decision was received with some skepticism, since the artist was in the middle of a bloody war for the recovery of her masters and it was understood as a eccentricity. But the first of these re-recordings topped the sales chart and the re-recordings have continued with equal success. Now, the industry is taking action.

Taylor’s re-recordings. Of the six albums Taylor recorded with Big Machine Records, we’ve seen re-recordings (she calls them ‘Taylor’s Version’) of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’. After releasing her acclaimed tenth album, ‘Midnights’, and kicking off the Eras Tour, Swift has resumed releasing re-recordings with ‘Speak Now’ in July of this year (which led the artist to be the woman with the most albums in number one in the United States, above Barbra Streisand) and ‘1989’ just a few days ago. She has two left: ‘Taylor Swift’ (originally released in 2006) and ‘Reputation’ (2017).

But… why does he do it? His intention is to regain ownership of the masters of his own recordings, which Big Machine Records only wanted to give him in exchange for a new album for each of his previous albums with them. These first six albums were acquired by manager and businessman Scooter Braun (who helped launch the careers of, among others, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin) by purchasing Big Machine Records and its entire catalog. Some time later, the masters ended up in the hands of the investment firm Shamrock Capital.

The habit of re-recording. Rerecording old hits is something that Taylor Swift has done with remarkable taste and commercial sense: she has taken the opportunity to wrap the re-releases with a multitude of new singles and extras, and brought back albums that were already forgotten. She is not the first artist to do so, although she is the first to achieve comparable success. Before it, re-recordings were due to very varied reasons (in addition to recovering control of the masters): improving sound quality, updating arrangements, preserving old songs, targeting different markets, taking the opportunity to relaunch classics and adjusting them to new ones. fashions.

Panic at Universal. The success, however, has set off alarm bells in large companies. According to Billboard, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group have included clauses in the new contracts with unprecedented demands: they cannot rerecord their hits until 10, 15 or even 30 years after leaving the companies. Until now, the usual range was between five and seven years after the release of the original song, or two years after the contract expired.

From niche to trend. Companies fear that artists with a reach comparable to Taylor Swift (although there are few at her level in terms of success) will re-record old songs and do as she did: ask fans and radio networks sympathetic to her cause to only listen to and play the songs. new versions. For this reason, it is increasingly common for record contracts to include clauses about the destination of the masters and how long it will be before the artists have them.

Taylor takes control. It is not the first time that Taylor Swift makes decisions that reverberate in the industry. The artist is not afraid to confront the big names thanks to the power she has gained with her brutal success: from her already famous confrontation with Spotify over the meager profits she received (removing her songs for three years) to a similar clash with Apple over issues similar, or with Ticketmaster for the mismanagement of ticket sales for his tour. She has bypassed the Hollywood majors by distributing her highly successful documentary on her own account. She has reinvented the art of promotion thanks to careful physical editions of her albums. Regardless of her songs, she is an icon of mainstream artists’ resistance to the power of the industry.

In Xataka | The NFL is suddenly a mass phenomenon like never before in its history. The reason: Taylor Swift