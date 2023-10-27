After presenting the “M” versions of the S 1000 RR and S 1000 R, respectively M 1000 RR e M 1000 R, BMW has chosen to transfer the maximum technologies in terms of components and performance also to the S 1000 XR crossover, presenting the M 1000 RR.

It is powered by a modified 4-cylinder in-line engine water-cooled which derives from the S 1000 RR engine. The maximum power is 201 CV a 12.750 giri/min, (31 HP) more than the S 1000 XR, and maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The maximum engine speed of the M a chainring with 47 teeth (two more than the S 1000 XR).

On an aerodynamic level, the new M 1000 XR is equipped with winglets in the area of ​​the front sides with the aim of obtaining the greatest possible driving stability at high speeds. From 100 km/h, the “wings” provide an increase in load on the front wheels thanks to the aerodynamic downforce generated. It increases by approximately 12 kg at 220 km/h.