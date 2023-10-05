If you want to show a new model in 2023, you can do so in many different ways. For example, a number of manufacturers, such as the trendy Cupra and the hopefully one day trendy Lancia, have already moved to the Metaverse and that is apparently a kind of virtual extra dimension. However, if you don’t even know how to get in there – and believe us: you are not alone – then BMW now has a childishly simple alternative ready for you.

First car configurator in Fortnite

They built their own city in Fortnite, a popular online video game. Under the name “Hypnopolis” you will find a number of recognizable BMW buildings such as the BMW museum and the four-cylinder tower, but the showpiece is the (virtual) world’s first Fortnite car configurator. Once you have unlocked it through a mission, you can simply put together an unrevealed BMW iX2. Admittedly, it is still a somewhat pixelated prototype for the time being, but it does give you a better idea of ​​what the car will look like in its final form.

That shape is also one of the things that most concerns X2 fanatics these days, because it could well change radically. Previous teasers already showed that the new X2, unlike its predecessor, will be much more of a coupe version of the X1, just as the X4 and The same applies to the first iX2, which will borrow not only some of its looks but probably also its drivetrains from the BMW iX1. We’ll learn all about it when the BMW (i)X2 is unveiled on October 11… In the real world, that is.