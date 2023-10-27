The fight against pirated IPTV lists has intensified worldwide. Television operators, in collaboration with the authorities, are fighting a tough battle to combat this illegal practice with the aim of eradicating it once and for all.

In this context, an important victory is being achieved with piracysince, in Austria, they have managed to dismantle an illegal IPTV group that earned thousands of euros every month.

It had been operating clandestinely since 2016 and had generated estimated revenues of €11 million in just three years.

The network was made up of two key levels: the resellers and the hackers. The first were in charge of selling illegal subscriptions to customers, attracting them with low-cost offers.

On the other hand, hackers were dedicated to pirating the broadcasts of television channels and then redistributing them through specialized servers, allowing customers to access premium content at ridiculous prices.

It is worth mentioning that one of the strategies of this network was to attract customers through social networks. Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and even Instagram were used for such purposes.

In two police operations carried out in spring and late summer of this year, an illegal IPTV network operating in Europe was dismantled.

The agents arrested 20 people, all of Turkish nationality and residents of Austria and Germany. According to the authorities, those arrested had knowledge of computer science or technical studies.

All of them admitted their involvement in the illicit business.and after testifying before the judge, they were provisionally released pending a trial as established by law.

The pirate IPTV group generated profits of up to 25,000 euros per month

According to investigations, the network had at least 15 resellers offering IPTV services to hundreds and even thousands of customers each.

From this data, it was possible to calculate the monthly economic benefit they obtained from this illegal activity. For example, some resellers earned up to 25,000 euros each month by having 2,500 clients who paid an average fee of 10 euros per subscription.

On the other hand, there were smaller groups that had 300 clients, and received 3,000 euros per month with the same average fee.

This is a small step in the battle against pirated IPTV listswhere it is shown that the authorities work to defend the industry and put an end to this activity that generates millions of euros each year and losses for the operators.