Good news from Bandai Namco! Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop. It comes with outstanding offers and record discounts on games.

New offers on Nintendo Switch games

For now it seems that the offers are available In Americaso do not hesitate to take advantage of them as soon as possible since They only last until October 30, 2023 and include outstanding discounts. If you do not have an account in these regions and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in other territories at this link.

Here are the most notable ones:

Juego

Precio Actual

Precio Anterior

.hack//G.U. Last Recode

$14.99

$49.99

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits

$23.99

$39.99

Active Life: Outdoor Challenge

$12.49

$49.99

Digimon Survive

$29.99

$59.99

Digimon World: Next Order

$35.99

$59.99

Disney Magical World 2

$19.99

$49.99

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

$24.99

$49.99

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition

$14.99

$29.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set

$14.99

$59.99

God Eater 3

$9.59

$59.99

Mr. Driller DrillLand

$4.79

$29.99

Namco Museum Archives Vol 1

$4.99

$19.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

$4.99

$19.99

Ni no Kuni

$9.99

$49.99

Pac-Man Museum+

$9.99

$19.99

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

$11.99

$29.99

QuickSpot

$4.99

$19.99

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission

$9.59

$59.99

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2

$14.99

$29.99

Tales of Vesperia

$9.99

$49.99

We Love Katamari Damacy Reroll + Royal Reverie

$19.79

$29.99

You can find them in full on the Nintendo website.

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies.

