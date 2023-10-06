Hajime Isayama has a big surprise in store for fans with the new Attack on Titan art book.

The new Attack on Titan art book will have never-before-seen content that will fascinate fans.

Attack on Titan really knows how to be the topic of the momentsince after the release date of the final episode of the anime was revealed, more details regarding the franchise emerged, coming from Shintaro Kawakubo, Hajime Isayama’s editor, as he announced a new project titled “Shingeki Fly”which generated many expectations among fans.

Hajime Isayama’s franchise never stops surprising fans, as it revealed that the new and much talked about project titled “Shingeki Fly” is an art book which will have color illustrations made by the mangaka and some other very interesting details that many followers could like.

In fact, it has also been revealed that This new art book contains unpublished material that Hajime Isayama has created to expand the incredible universe he has created, so this could be a very interesting project that could give a lot to talk about.

Attack On Titan FLY Art Book Contains Never Before Seen Material

As we have already mentioned, Hajime Isayama has decided to further expand the legacy of Attack on Titan by creating this new project that after its announcement has given a lot to talk about, since many fans have high expectations regarding this art book that could bring some significant changes with respect to the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin, which included a great spoiler in his latest poster.

Likewise, more details about this project were recently given, and it turns out that “Shingeki Fly” is an art book with illustrations by Hajime Isayama. Furthermore, also will contain 18 new pages that will correspond to volume 35 of Attack on Titanwhich apparently gives signs that it could bring some changes to the controversial ending of Attack on Titan.

Through X, the official account of this project called @shingeki_FLY has been shared the image alluding to the next Attack on Titan FLY art bookwhich contains unpublished material that will likely fascinate fans of the franchise, as Isayama continues to extend the legacy of this controversial work.

[Attack on Titan Art Book FLY]Released! ! Contains all color illustrations drawn by Hajime Isayama! Comes with 35 volumes of the newly drawn manga “Akudo” and 4 other gorgeous bonuses! This is a completely made-to-order item that will only be available if you make a reservation between today and November 30th! Check below for details! https://t.co/UA0Ex4k1D5 #Attack on Titan art book FLY #shingekiFLY pic.twitter.com/V0ijCEoynZ —[Attack on Titan Art Book FLY]Official account (@shingeki_FLY) October 3, 2023

In this publication you can see that this art book will contain all color illustrations drawn by Hajime Isayama for manga covers, promotional events and merchandising. This book It will go on sale on April 30, 2024so we still have to wait to enjoy this new and striking project from the mangaka.

Furthermore, in this message it can be seen that This art book is made to orderwhich means that if you want to obtain it you have until November 30 to do so and in this way obtain a small fragment of the fascinating story created by Isayama, who seems to have some surprises prepared with this new project.

On the other hand, There is very little left until the final episode of the Attack on Titan anime premieressince this has taken a long time, extending more than it should, which is why some fans have expressed some discomfort regarding the handling that has been given to the concluding arc of the series.

Be that as it may, after the announcement of “Shingeki Fly”, The end of Attack on Titan could have some changeswhich is why many followers are waiting for this art book to come to light that will include volume 35 of the series, which is called “Bad Boy” and it could expand or give way to a new story related to the outcome that Isayama gave his work.

