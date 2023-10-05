Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

KarmaZoo – November 14, 2023 – $9.99.

KarmaZoo is a game about helping people, working together, and finding happiness in cooperation, especially when things go wrong. Make meaningful connections with randomly selected online players as you all strive to earn the most precious resource of all: Karma.

Additionally, Spirit of the Island has been confirmed for October 19, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

And Saltsea Chronicles launches on October 12, 2023.

