The Game Boy game catalog is huge and continues to grow with homebrew projects. Here we see some, along with Konami or Nintendo classics.

Welcome one more Saturday to Chocheluismos, the Hobby Consolas section in which we review great video games and retro consoles! In that sense, there are few more legendary than Game Boy, the console that revolutionized the gaming sector in the early 90s and that managed to survive the entire decade based on versatility and quality.

As you can imagine, in all those years hundreds and hundreds of games were released but, even many years after this laptop was no longer on sale, the passion of the fans has meant that many continue to arrive. homebrew projectssome of them of enormous quality.

Such is the case of Powa!, a very cute platformer created in Spain, or the more recent and also national Yosei Wars, which demonstrate how today it is possible for tiny development teams to create games that could have amazed us 30 years ago.

But since we have Chocheluís here enjoying the Nintendo console, we take the opportunity to try some classic games that are fundamental in his career.

So, Super Mario Land 2, Duck Tales or even that Street Fighter 2 that seemed impossible to conceive in its 8 bits come to the fore to submit to the trial with which José Luís Sanz ATTACKS them. Will they seem like chachigames to you? Check it out in the video that heads this content.

