The legendary Africa Twin acquires a more road-going character in the Adventure Sports version, equipped with a 19-inch front wheel for the first time in its long history

October 5, 2023

Who said that the myth cannot be renewed? The new Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports introduced the. for the first time in the history of the Japanese twin-cylinder 19 inch front wheelin compliance with greater road inclinations but always without giving up the possibility of off-road excursions, perhaps just less demanding than what is allowed by the standard and ES versions who continue to have the 21″ front, certainly more or more comfortable when the offroad becomes challenging.

The Africa Twin was born in the late 1980s: Honda derived the first XRV650 Africa Twin from the XLV650 Transalp, a bike that from its debut was equipped with a 21″ front wheel and this solution – coupled with a 17″ rear rim – was logically also passed on to the Africa Twin which even more so had not only conceptual descendants from the multi-winning XRV750 to the Paris-Dakar but it was more off-road oriented than the Transalp.

Why a 19″ 110 at the front?



With the arrival of the 19″ rim on Adventure Sports, tradition is broken a bit – also retracing what happened with Transalp which during its evolution also chose to switch to 19″ – and the reasons are certainly those of greater versatility of use e greater accessibility, also given that the saddle height in this version is 15 mm lower. The choice, rather, was peculiar: we find ourselves faced with one 110/80-19 at the front and an 18-inch rim (with 150 section at the rear). It would no longer have been – use the term – Orthodox a 19″ 120 pair and a 17″ rim at the rear?

On closer inspection in the same segment (maxienduro of around 1000 cc with 19 inch front wheel) today the choices are not always univocal, starting from the observation that in the past one of the most popular choices was to mount a pair of 110 and 150 this last on 18″ rim. Triumph in Tiger 900 GT uses a 19″ 100 with a 17-inch rear while in the Tiger 1200 GT it uses a 120/70R19 combined with the 150/70R18 rear. The queen of the maxienduro segment BMW R 1250 GS has set almost a standard with the 120 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rearshared with – for example – the Ducati Multistrada 950, KTM Super Adventure 1290 and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 (120/70 19” and a 170/60 17”), but now comes the Africa Twin Adventure Sports with its combination 110/80 R19 and 150/70-18 leaving us – and many of you, judging by the comments – a question as to the reason for this choice (of whose effectiveness, let it be clear, we have no doubt at all: we are ready to bet that the well-known chassis balance of the Honda will be confirmed once again on the Adventure Sports once put to the test) and we consulted Honda Italy who responded to us with an absolutely acceptable reasoning.

In a nutshell, there is no “standard” rule in this field: if for super sports bikes it is practically mandatory to pair two 17″ rims with a 120 front and a 190 or 200 rear, in the world of maxienduro the choices must be included within the context. In the case of the Adventure Sports, Honda Italia tells us, the 18″ rear wheel has been maintained because it has already proven to give the desired behavior to the vehicle on the versions with the 21″ front wheel and for this reason it was maintained. At the front, however, the 110 section was chosen because of the destination and power of Adventure Sports they did not make larger, heavier and less manageable sections indispensable, as well as needing further testing and therefore industrial costs. Furthermore, a 110 section – appropriately rubberized – can be more effective off-road than a 120.

All that remains is to try the two versions of the new Africa Twin (both with 19″ and 21″ front) to tell you about the differences and also be able to make comparisons with competitors who have chosen different paths for the sections and diameters of the tyres. When? Well, first we have to go to EICMA 2023 to see them live…