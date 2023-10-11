From record heat to autumn cold: this is when the clear change in the weather scenario is expected in Italy. These are days of record heat for many Italian cities due to the persistence of a powerful anticyclone over Western Europe, but there is news on the end of the heat wave and on when the cold comes and a climate finally more in line with autumn.

Map of the air mass anomaly over Europe. Source Tropicaltidbits

In recent days, many cities have broke heat records for the month of October: Sunday 1 October a Firenze 33.1°C were recorded, on Monday 2 October 32°C were recorded Perugia e 31.3°C Arezzoon Sunday 8th 32.8°C was recorded Piacenza, 32°C a Parma, 31.3°C a Torino Caselle, 31.4°C in central Turin, 28.6°C in Turin Bric della Croce, the record was broken on Monday 9 October with 34.4°C in Decimomannu33°C a Roma Urbe and Ferrara, 32.4°C a Frosinone, 31.7°C a Bologna, 31.6°C a Cervia, 31.4°C a Verona, 31.3°C a Viterbo, 31.2°C a Grosseto, 30.5°C a Milano, 30°C a Brescia Ghedi, 29.3°C ad Ancona Falconara and 29°C at Pediment e Campobasso. These are exceptionally high values ​​and typical of the month of July: these are in fact temperatures 10-14 degrees higher than the normal ones for the period, based on the standard thirty-year period 1991-2020.

For some stations this is values ​​never reached in October over the course of a few centuries: in Turin, for example, the weather station has been in operation since 1753. And there are many other historic stations, which came into operation between the mid and late 1800s which recorded the highest value for the month of October: we are talking about 32.4 degrees Moncalieri (record since 1865), of 31.3 degrees of Wedge (1877), of the 30.3 degrees recorded at Milan – Brera (station in operation since 1763) of 32.7 degrees of Parma (1878).

In Piedmont half of the weather stations have recorded record values ​​in recent days, and for the city of Turin it was the hottest 12-day period (from 27 September to 8 October) ever since 1753considering not only the maximum temperatures, but also the minimum night temperatures (for an average of 22.2 degrees).

When does the cold arrive? The trend since mid-October

The extension of the summer season will continue until the middle of October, when they might be there important changes at the level of circulation and movement of air masses over Europe. Until today, high pressure has dominated the scene over the western sectors of our continent, bringing – as we have seen – an unprecedented heat wave for October, especially in Italy, Spain and France. But something is about to change.

For those who were wondering “when will the cold arrive”, there is good hope of an unblocking of the situation starting from weekend of 14 and 15 October. The first signs of this change, in fact, will be perceived already over the weekend, when a weak disturbance will bring clouds across our entire territory and light rain across part of Northern Italy and Tuscany. This disturbance will already leave Italy on Sunday, but will be immediately followed by a second disturbed system, this time more intense, capable of bringing rain and thunderstorms on Monday 16th to Sardinia and Central Italy, and on Tuesday 17th to most of Italy.





Beyond the rains, which have been almost completely absent for weeks now, the change will be noticeable especially with respect to temperatures which, after the exceptional values ​​of the last few days, they will also drop by 10-15 degrees at the beginning of the week. The heat is therefore on its last legs: at the beginning of the week in the North temperatures may not exceed 20 degrees, a notable jump from the over 30 degrees recorded in the last few days. In the South there will be a decline, but it will be less abrupt given the greater persistence of the warmer air mass over the southern regions.

The autumnal turning point it will be felt decisively, especially from a thermal point of view: they will appear at the beginning of the week plummeting values.

The transit of the disturbance will in fact be marked by the influx of fresh air over the North and the Centre: in these sectors temperatures will drop significantly, with the mercury column in the northern regions no longer expected to go above 20 degrees. After record heat on these days the change in temperature may be particularly abrupt, with maximum values ​​destined to fall by even 10-15 degrees.

The warm air mass should persist longer in the southern regions, but in the following days the climate should cool in this sector too.