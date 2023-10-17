Doruk has gone to apologize to Asiye for everything that happened between them, but the young woman seems to not want to give him another chance. However, the young man is not going to leave until he gets forgiveness from his girlfriend and has fallen asleep on a street bench next to the chicken coop.

Aisye, although she resisted, ended up going out to bring him a blanket… she can’t allow her boyfriend to be cold!

Young Atakul is very surprised to see her standing there, wearing the coat. In fact, Akif’s son pinches himself to check that everything that is happening is true… Asiye worries about him!

Doruk confesses that he feels stupid for not believing her: he trusts his mother a lot. Then, the young man admits her mistake and asks for her forgiveness. “Everything is black and white when I’m not with you,” Nebahat’s son tells his girlfriend.

Asiye, touched by the moment, tells him that the only thing she asks is that he not distrust her again and… she ends up forgiving him! Afterwards, the couple melts into a romantic embrace. What a moment! Hopefully nothing will come between #AsDor again!

