At the Innovation and Science Festival, scheduled in Settimo Torinese, this weekend the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) and NemoLab invite us to reflect on the use of artificial intelligence (Ai) in different types of language, to how this can improve and enrich people’s lives and, in particular, the importance of preserving the voice for those who have lost the ability to speak due to diseases such as ALS. During this first event dedicated to research and scientific dissemination, promoted, as every year in the winter season, by Aisla and NemoLab, ‘Voice for Purpose’ will also be presented: a project that aims to preserve the voice of people with neuromuscular diseases .

Languages ​​- explains a note – are the transversal and universal theme chosen for the XI edition of the Innovation and Science Festival. Through a wide variety of workshops, meetings, science cafes and exhibitions, the aim is to make science accessible and engaging for everyone. The event is not limited to disseminating scientific content, but also offers the opportunity to create contaminations between the arts, to connect school and industry and to give space to new innovative companies, start-ups and research centres. The appointment with Aisla and NemoLab is on Sunday 15 October, at 2.30 pm at the Archimede Library, in the Sala Ragazzi. Speakers at the meeting ‘Women, Stem and the language revolution in artificial intelligence’, dedicated to the topic of how new technologies are revolutionizing and simplifying our lives, will include Silvana Secinaro, Management Department of the University of Turin; Elena Cordani, sole director and CEO of Interlinguae; Stefania Bastianello, technical director of Aisla; Giordana Donvito, occupational therapist at NemoLab. During the debate, organized by MuPIn (Piedmontese IT Museum) in collaboration with the Women’s Forum of Settimo Torinese, the innovative applications of artificial intelligence in different types of language will be explored, opening up extraordinary prospects for the future.

In this context Aisla will present the ‘Voice for Purpose’ project, born with the aim of helping people suffering from neuromuscular diseases to maintain their personal voice, thanks to a service dedicated to its preservation and to overcome the considerable minutes of a communicator . Born from ‘Voice Lab’, one of the 10 laboratories of the technological center started 2 years ago with the aim of improving the quality of life of people with neuromuscular diseases through the development of innovative technologies, this personalized vocal synthesis allows patients to communicate in natural and comfortable way with other people, without losing one’s communicative identity. Participation in the event is open to all. It is possible to make a reservation via the eventbrite.it website.