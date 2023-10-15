In today’s world, it seems really strange that a company and an idea emerge that promises to transform the very essence of what it means to be human. Neuralink, founded by visionary and billionaire Elon Musk, is one of those companies.

Its ambitious goal is merging the human mind with artificial intelligence through brain-machine interfaces.

“The idea of ​​developing a brain-machine interface is not new. It is based on the principle that brain cells (neurons) have the property of sending electrical signals to other cells, using junction points that we call synapses. For a long time time we are able to identify these electrical signals through sensors (the first documented record of a human encephalogram-EEG- dates back to 1924). The new technology attempts to relate specific patterns of these signals with actions or orders of an individual,” he explains in an interview for Computer Hoy Víctor Deutsch, cybersecurity specialist and professor at IMMUNE Technology Institute.

The problem is that while this idea could lead to unprecedented advances in fields such as medicine and communication, also raises major ethical concerns and security challenges.

“Instead of using EEG electrodes placed on the head, Neuralink has developed a device that is implanted through a hole in the skull and introduces ultra-thin filaments that allow minimal variations in signals to be captured in very specific sites in the brain. “After a training period, the application would learn to recognize what the user is thinking at all times,” the expert illustrates.

The possible benefits of Neuralink: a world of opportunities

If Neuralink succeeds in realizing its vision, it could open up a world of opportunities in various areas. In medicine, brain-machine interfaces (BMI) They could revolutionize the treatment of neurological diseases by allowing more precise and personalized control of brain stimulation.

This could improve the quality of life for millions of people fighting diseases such as Parkinson’s and epilepsy.

“A patient who is unable to speak would think of a word they want to say. The Neuralink application would recognize the signal pattern of that word and write it on a screen or vocalize it through a synthesizer. A patient without mobility could direct a wheelchair. wheels thinking about the directions where they want to go,” says Víctor Deutsch.

In the area of ​​communication, ICMs could give people with severe physical disabilities the ability to communicate better and ultimately increase their autonomy. Furthermore, the integration of the mind with AI could accelerate the development of digital telepathy, where communication occurs directly between minds without the need for words.

“You could also drive a car, manipulate a menu on a web page or operate an exoskeleton. The applications are multiple and would give disabled people a very high degree of autonomy. In the long term, the founders believe that the technology could evolve towards transhumanization. That is, improving human capabilities through technology,” he adds.

However, all that glitters is not gold and major security doubts arise.

While Neuralink’s promises are incredible, The potential dangers and ethical challenges that this technology poses cannot be ignored. One of the main ethical issues revolves around consent and privacy.

The idea of ​​having electrodes implanted in the brain raises questions about who controls and accesses the data generated by these interfaces. Could there be a breach of privacy when it comes to your most intimate thoughts?

“If the cybercriminal manages to manipulate the code of the application, it may happen that the patient sends a signal to execute a perfectly legal and ethical action and, instead, the application executes a different action that is illegal or unethical. In that case, the cybercriminal would be placing the responsibility for his illegal acts on the patient,” comments the expert.

Furthermore, the possibility that this technology could be hacked is a concern that is not far behind. If brain devices are connected to computer networks, There is a risk that cybercriminals can access and manipulate people’s thoughts and experiences.

Another worrying aspect is the idea that Neuralink could pave the way to the technological singularity, a hypothetical scenario in which AI surpasses human intelligence, triggering unpredictable changes in society and civilization. If ICMs allow an integration between the human mind and AI, humanity could face a radical transformation of the way we live and work.

Given the complexity and risks associated with Neuralink technology, the importance of ethics and regulation is undeniable. It is crucial that strong ethical frameworks are established that protect the rights and privacy of people who choose to use this technology..

Additionally, rigorous security protocols must be developed to prevent unauthorized access and hacking of brain-machine interfaces. There is still a lot of work to do and we hope that Elon Musk is already assessing all these potential dangers.