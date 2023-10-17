Neuralink clinical trials will soon begin in humans. The company announced it recently, and although this process will be long—six years are estimated—it is a decisive step for the advancement of its BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) technology. The important thing about this project is not that it can help patients with some type of paralysis: Musk’s final objective is actually very different.

“Symbiosis with AI”. The tycoon has been making it clear for years that in reality what he wants to achieve with Neuralink is to “achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence” and “fuse” humans with AI. For him, the risk that the emergence of general artificial intelligence is real, but thanks to Neuralink implants, humans will not “be left behind” and will not be “pets” of the machines.

There are more BCIs in development. In recent years and months we have seen several notable advances in this field. The US government is working on its own solution, Meta is also working on it, and several advances in brain-machine interfaces have achieved promising results in “reading the minds” of patients. ALS patients and also patients with other types of paralysis have managed to communicate or improve their condition with this type of solutions.

No need to drill your brain. Although Neuralink’s solution is especially invasive, there are projects that take advantage of another type of solution: the company Synchron has been working for years on an endoprosthesis that is inserted into a blood vessel in the motor cortex of the brain. Once there, that element unfolds like a flower and its sensors capture the signals from the neurons. This has already allowed several paralyzed people to tweet and text their thoughts.

Bandwidth. According to comments from a former Neuralink engineer to Vox, the company worked on this approach to the problem, but they discarded it shortly after. The reason? The bandwidth. Musk has been hinting at this for years, and already in 2017 he indicated that “a high-bandwidth interface with the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and perhaps solves the problem of control and of utility.” With the solution that Synchron develops, for example, the bandwidth that Musk aspired to was not large enough.

There are other options. There are other companies like Precision that have demonstrated other options: they have a thin film that covers the surface of the brain with 1,024 electrodes—the same as the Neuralink implant—and that offers similar signals. It does not penetrate the brain and has already been implanted in some patients with apparent success. Ben Rapoport, a neurosurgeon who left Neuralink to found this company, believes that a high-fidelity BCI can be created “without damaging the brain.”

Ethical risks. For Rapoport, Neuralink does not seem too interested in investigating less invasive alternatives, and here the privacy or mental integrity risks generated by its solution have not been clarified by Elon Musk’s company. According to this neurosurgeon, there are no clear reasons to continue insisting on such invasive implants, and he states that “it would not be ethical to use a more invasive technology if the same performance can be achieved with less invasive methods.”

Brainjacking. And there are also other future risks. If these Neuralink implants end up working, we must prepare regulations to prevent misuse of the technology. With these implants, dystopian possibilities are proposed that would allow governments to scan our brain waves – China already seems to be doing so – but they would also offer future hackers the possibility of “hacking” our brains, what neuroethics experts call ‘brainjacking’.

Image | Xataka with Bing Image Creator

In Xataka | Elon Musk against the brain: what is new and what is not in the advances that Neuralink has presented