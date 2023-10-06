BANDUNG VOICE – KMSK Deinze released Marselino Ferdinan for the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Brunei Darussalam.

Even though Marselino Ferdinan suffered a hamstring injury, KMSK Deinze appeared to provide support for the player’s call-up by the Indonesian National Team.

Via the official KMSK Deinze Instagram page, the club congratulated Marselino Ferdinan on being recalled by the Indonesian National Team.

Not to forget, KMSK Deinze also provided information that Marselino Ferdinan would recuperate in his homeland, before the Indonesian National Team vs Brunei Darussalam match was held.

“Ferdinan Marselino has been called up by the Indonesia National Team for the Preliminary Joint Qualification FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Round 1 against the Brunei Darussalam (Ferdinan Marselino was called up by the Indonesian National Team for Round 1 Joint Qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup AFC 2027 Round 1 against Brunei Darussalam.),” wrote KMSK Deinze in the post caption, Friday (6/10/2023).

“Marselino will continue his rehabilitation in Indonesia while supporting his teammates in the qualification round (Marselino will continue his rehabilitation in Indonesia while supporting his teammates in the qualification round.),” he continued.

Many netizens were actually disappointed with this decision, because they suspected that Marselino would only carry out rehabilitation and would not be played by Shin Tae-yong.

"Will it be played or not, because we are still in rehabilitation," asked a netizen.

"Just going to Indonesia for rehabilitation, ah, that's right, you just want to rehab there," said another commenter.

"NETIZENS PLEASE READ THE LAST PARAGRAPH, LINO CAN'T PLAY TOO," wrote another user.