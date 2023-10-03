Depok.suara.com – Recently the song ‘Prince of Love’ performed by the legendary band Dewa 19 has gone viral again on social media. Allegedly, the lyrics were inspired by the holy book Al-Quran.

Quoting from the Instagram account @the_legend29_, you can see a concert video of Dewa 19 performing the song ‘Prince of Love’. Then, the video is also accompanied by lyrics with explanations from the Koran.

Especially in the lyrics ‘This Life Is Also Definitely Dead’ Surat Ali Imran verse 185 ‘Everyone who lives will feel death’. In addition, there is also the lyric ‘There will be nothing eternal, there will be nothing eternal, all this will surely perish’.

The lyrics of Dewa 19 are almost the same as Surah Ar Rahman verse 26 ‘Everything on earth will not perish’. Of all these things, many have stated that Ahmad Dhani is a genius at writing songs.

Also read: Savings drained to the point of having to go into debt, Marshanda turns out to have been refused insurance because she has a mental disorder

As is known, Dewa 19 is one of Indonesia’s famous rock bands. The band’s frontman, Ahmad Dhani, is known to be quite religious and very intelligent.

This incident also invited comments from netizens. Many people think that none of today’s musicians can match the genius of Ahmad Dhani in his time.

“If all Indonesian musicians were gathered, Ahmad Dhani would be enough to represent,” wrote one netizen.

“That song from the past contained life inspiration, not today’s song contains sadness + romance, it’s really a song from today,” said another.

“Actually, it’s fitting, but maybe Dani didn’t think about it like that,” said another.

Also read: Which presidential candidate supports PSI? Kaesang: Honestly, not yet

“Dr started to sing the song Dealova, which was created by Opick, if I’m not mistaken, right?…I already understand that it turns out that many of the songs sung by Ahmad Dani are religious songs…Masya Allah,” concluded the netizen.