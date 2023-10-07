NetherRealm Studios y RTS have announced the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition, being a new global esports program hosted by RTS that includes the latest installment of the iconic Mortal Kombat video game franchise. It will have a total prize pool of $255,000, and will begin on October 20 at the East Coast Throwdown fighting game tournament. The Pro Kompetiton will conclude with 20 players competing in the Final Kombat World Championship event in June 2024.

Qualification for the Kombat Final World Championship will be done through the global Pro Kompetition ranking or the regional league finals. Each event will be contested in 1 vs 1 double eliminations. There will be four in-person Pro Kompetition events in which all players can compete: East Coast Throwdown in Stamford, Conn. USA (October 20-22, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Arena in Paris, France (November 24-26, 2023), CCXP/Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil (November 30-December 3, 2023) 2023) and Combo Breaker in Illinois, USA (spring 2024). Players can compete in all associated events to earn a spot in the Final Kombat World Championship.

Mortal Kombat 1 ​ Pro Kompetition will also feature three regional programs composed of segmented subregions, including three online qualifying events and a Regional Final. The three regions include the North American League (North America East and North America West), the Interkontinental Kombat (Europe East, Europe West, Oceania and the Middle East) and the Latin League (Brazil, Mexico, South America North and South America South). The top 8 players from each region will earn their ticket to the online regional final, which will give them the opportunity to qualify for the Final Kombat World Championship.

The Final Kombat World Championship will introduce a new competitive format, starting with the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) tournament for the 20th player slot. The LCQ will operate with open registration, on a first-come, first-served basis, for 256 wrestlers who will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The winner will advance to the group stage, in which the 20 players will be divided into four groups of five players each. The groups will be decided by regional classification and classification on the leaderboard, and will face each other in a round-robin format so that two players from each advance. The top 8 players will compete in a double elimination bracket, with all players starting on the winner’s side. Classification will be determined based on position in the groups.

The Pro Kompetition celebrates the recent launch of Mortal Kombat 1, which is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can read our MK1 review at this link.