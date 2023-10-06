Eiichiro Oda was surprised by the inclusion of Mr.7 in the live action of One Piece.

Eiichiro Oda was surprised after this approach that Owens made when he wanted to include Mr.7.

The live action of One Piece has had overwhelming successsince it has become the first live adaptation of anime to have a great receptivity, becoming one of the most viewed series, as it achieved its goal and conquered the hearts of the faithful followers of One Piece and even led to many new sailors will join the ranks of the legendary work of Eiichiro Oda.

Many fans were amazed by this live adaptation, since it faithfully stuck to the original manga story, taking care of every detail and highlighting them in a surprising wayso much so that in a short time the second season of the live action of One Piece was confirmed, which clearly confirms the success of this great project.

But this is not all, since this series does not stop giving something to talk about, since recently they have emerged very hilarious anecdotes regarding the production of the live action and the inclusion of some characters which surprised Eiichiro Oda himself.

One Pice’s live action surprised Oda with the inclusion of Mr.7

It is well known that The live action of One Piece has done everything possible to recreate every detail of the original story of the manga to perfection, as they have taken on the task of adapting every detail written by the mangaka, so much so that they included a character that Oda himself seems to have forgotten.

He live action de One Piece made some very superficial modifications to Oda’s story in order to give a better context to the plot they had planned, since one of those changes had a slight impact on the manga canon, since Mr. 7 was included, who had no participation in the original storyso it was created exclusively for the Netflix live adaptation.

This detail was revealed by Matt Owens, showrunner of the seriesand was shared through X, by the account named @OP_Netflix_Fanwho published this hilarious anecdote that shows that Oda often forgets some details of his own work.

Matt Owens (Showrunner): “I pitched a lot of ideas to Oda in our first meeting. One was about how to introduce Zoro in an action based scene to show off what he can do before we meet him in Shells Town. In an old SBS (fan Q&A) Oda mentioned that Zoro was previously recruited by… pic.twitter.com/8sPkRDFM71 — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OPNetflixFan) October 2, 2023

In this publication you can see this funny anecdote from Matt Owen and Eiichiro Odawhich says the following:

“I presented many ideas to Oda in our first meeting. One of them was about introducing Zoro in an action-based scene to show what he can do before we meet him in Shells Town. In an old SBS, Oda mentioned that Zoro was previously recruited by Baroque Works’ Mr. 7 and killed in combat. This was exactly what he was looking for: something in-canon, even if it was never shown in the manga itself. Oda saw one of his editors and said to him, “Did I say that?”

In addition, Eiichiro Oda was surprised by Owens’ knowledge of the One Piece universeso he liked the idea, and decided completely draw Mr. 7 for the first timethis being the original design of this character that basically had some relevance in live action, since Oda had completely forgotten about him.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece has been packed with so many fascinating details that even Eiichiro Oda himself has been surprised for the great attention and affection that the producers have had with their work, since they have rescued some moments that the mangaka seems to have forgotten, which is not surprising, since the original story has passed the a whopping 1,000 chapters.

It should be noted that, in the manga, Mr. 7 had zero participationwhich makes this detail more interesting to expand the legacy of One Piece in all aspects of the series.

