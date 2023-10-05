Since its premiere on August 31, Netflix’s One Piece has undoubtedly been one of the most popular series so far this year. The adaptation of a work as important as the one created by Eiichiro Oda It has turned out to be a critical and audience success, which has led to the confirmation of a second season.

However, many highlight a problem that may affect the series in the long term: the age of the characters. Unlike manga and anime, in live action we can see how the actors and actresses get older and older, so they will have to hurry if they want to finish the series before the end of the series. Iñaki Godoy some wrinkles appear.

In an interview with The Direct, the series’ director of photography Hirsch Whitaker spoke about this situation, and although it is undeniable that they are playing against the clock, their intention is to create a production similar to that of Harry Potter.

“(For) season 2, there is a lot of material to be done based on the show. However, it will be like Harry Potter, they will have to do it quickly before everyone gets too old.”

The film saga starring Daniel Radcliffe played its cards very well and was able to capture the essence of each book in the films in time without the characters’ ages being changed too much. However, this franchise is different from One Piecesince while in the books we see how the characters become adults, in Oda’s work, only two years pass since their adventures began.

That is why, if they want to maintain this essence of young people, they will have to hurry with the adaptation and reach the manga at an acceptable age. For their part, the writers of the series are already working on the second season and it is likely that between now and the end of the year the cameras will be rolling again, so we will have to enjoy all the episodes season by season. Netflix is willing to produce One Piece.

