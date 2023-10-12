With the confirmation of the second season of One Piece on Netflix and the first negotiations with Jamie Lee Curtis to play Doctor Kureha, it seems that Netflix does not want to waste a second and is already beginning to move to find the actor who will play Portgas D. Ace.

The brother of Monkey D. Luffy He will be one of the big stars who will arrive throughout the second season of the series, and it is necessary to find an actor up to the task for a character as beloved as Ace. Well, rumors have begun to emerge and there is already an actor who could be chosen to play the pirate: Emery Kelly.

Like Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skylar or Emily Rudd, Kelly is a fairly young actor who has barely had major appearances in any series. However, over the last few days, the actor has begun to upload photos related to Ace, even putting this character as the profile photo of his Instagram account.

Furthermore, both the actors of the series and the series itself Netflix They have started following the account these days, so the rumors are getting bigger and bigger. Most likely, the actor has already been chosen to appear in the series, but with the actors’ strike involved, nothing can be officially announced until there is an agreement between the producers and the union.

