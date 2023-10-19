Netflix became one of the favorite platforms for millions of people to enjoy movies, series, documentaries, anime, etc. Over the years it implemented controversial measures that angered the user base, but proved to be profitable and boost this company’s business.

The streaming giant published its financial report for the third quarter of 2023. There, it revealed that it experienced an increase of around 8.76 million subscribers over the past few months, allowing it to reach an impressive total of 247.15 million members Worldwide.

This increase is due to controversial but effective initiatives: paid shared passwords and the ad-supported plan. Netflix acknowledged that they still “have more work to do” to boost the business, so it will take measures that will affect users in Mexico and more countries.

Netflix will eliminate the basic plan without ads in Mexico, Spain and more countries

The company emphasizes that the priority is to develop its advertising membership so that the platform is “an essential purchase for advertisers”, a strategy that aims to make advertising become a key pillar of its business.

In its report, Netflix highlighted that subscriptions to the ad-supported plan increased 70% quarter after quarter. Additionally, he noted that the cheapest plan with ads represents about 30% of all new registrations in the 12 countries where this program is available.

In addition to “improvements” in its offer, the streaming giant highlighted that this increase was possible due to the gradual elimination of the basic plan without ads for new subscribers and old members in United States, United Kingdom, Italy and Canada. It explains that this initiative drove the adoption of its standard advertising-supported plans.

In this way, Netflix confirmed that it will follow the same strategy and eliminate the basic plan without ads in Mexico, Spain, Japan, Australia and Brazil during the next week.

Will Netflix increase its price in Mexico?

In its report to shareholders, the streaming giant confirmed that subscriptions for basic and premium plans will increase in price in 3 countries: the United Kingdom, the United States and France. Will Mexico also experience an increase? At the moment, it is not confirmed.

However, a Wall Street Journal report noted that Netflix plans to increase the price of subscriptions worldwide when the actors’ strike ends. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that an increase could reach our country sooner or later.

But tell us, what do you think of these measures? Let us read you in the comments.

