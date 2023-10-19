Here we get an interesting message related to one of the most prominent franchises in the world of video games. In this case we are talking about BioShock and its movie Netflix.

Netflix x BioShock

In the text that we leave you below, we can learn more details about an adaptation from the video game franchise to a movie that is on the way. The BioShock movie, announced by Netflix in February 2022, has regained momentum after the end of the writers’ strike.

Michael Green, the screenwriter of the project, has confirmed in an interview with Collider that have been working on the script and have held meetings with director Francis Lawrence and his team to perfect it. Although he has not offered more specific details, he was optimistic and excited about bringing this world to the big screen.

We will have to be attentive! What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the franchise at this link.

Fuente.