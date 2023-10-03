Netflix created a stir at the beginning of 2023 when it began restructuring its monthly subscription plans. In fact, the uproar was such on networks that in some countries they even backed down. While in the others these increases have been softer, like the account sharing restrictions.

However, it seems that this is not the only monetary movement that the company has in mind. short/medium term. According to DiscussingFilm through X, Netflix would be preparing the ground for a new increase in subscription prices.

The increase in subscription price would be linked mainly to the most economical option that currently presents the platform: That of watching Netflix with ads. According to several international media, the crux of the matter is that Netflix would be preparing to raise the price of this subscription again after the end of the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters.

Currently, the subscription plan that Netflix has in the highest price range would be $19.99 in the United States. or €17.99 in Spain. Plus €5.99 for each subaccount that we want to add up to a maximum of two. For now We do not have more details about this alleged increase and other company plans. But it is undoubtedly a bold move and we could say anti-user. More and knowing the company’s previous history regarding this issue.

Via: Wall Street Journal