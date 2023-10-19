Netflix raises the price of its subscription again with the justification of the SAG-AFTRA strike and to be able to pay its workers better

What’s going on? The streaming giant can’t stop making noise. Get ready for your pocket to feel the shock: Netflix has confirmed that it is going to raise prices of your subscriptions. The reason? Well, it seems they have their reasons, and no, it’s not just to empty your pockets faster. This decision comes at a time when the company faces difficult labor negotiations and strategic changes.

The impact in Spain: Here comes the zasca for us. Netflix has decided that the Basic plan in Spain, the one you paid religiously every month, is going to vanish into thin air like a magic trick. Now you’ll have to decide: either ads in your favorite series or switch to the Standard plan. Change coming next week, so decide quickly. But come on, let’s get into it.

The ball began to roll with the end of the conversations with SAG-AFTRA, the union of actors and artists in the United States. Negotiations stalled and Netflix said, “Okay, let’s make some changes.” First, in Yankee territory, the Basic plan of $9.99 per month will increase to $11.99, while the Premium will go from $19.99 to $22.99.

The cards on the table

In a statement to its shareholders, Netflix did not mince words and blurted it out: “By offering more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a little more”. It sounds reasonable, although of course, people have already started lighting virtual torches. But hey, Netflix says its cheapest plan is “extremely competitive.”

But the worst comes to Spain since here the news is even juicier. Netflix is ​​going to boost the Basic plan of 7.99 euros per month. From now on, if you want to avoid ads, you will have to go to the Standard plan of 12.99 euros. It’s like a virtual increase of five euros. Why do they do this? It turns out that eliminating the Basic plan has been a profitable tactic in other countries, and now it is Spain’s turn.

Will we all lose?

Don’t panic, because if you are already a user of the Basic plan, you can keep it for a while. But if you are new, or decide to register again, You will only have the option with ads or the most expensive plans. So if you were thinking about watching Stranger Things again, you better prepare your wallet.

These Netflix price increases are generating a sea of ​​criticism and concerns among fans of the platform. Many feel that the company is starting to lose the focus on accessibility that made it popular. Additionally, recent labor tensions, such as the SAG-AFTRA strike, have raised questions about how Netflix manages its internal resources. Some even wonder if the higher prices will actually translate into better quality content or if they will simply line the pockets of executives. And of course, this without forgetting the impact on the Spanish market, where the basic plan is going to hell.

Not everything is bad: what’s coming

And here comes the part that can sweeten the pill a little. Netflix has announced a bunch of new and exciting content. Spider-Man fan? Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming to the platform. More reality shows? Get ready for Squid Game: The Challenge. And if that’s not enough, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Rebel Moon: Part I: A Child of Fire are also coming.

Netflix doesn’t stop growing, 247.15 million subscribers worldwide, and he doesn’t plan to stop. Despite the controversy, the numbers speak for themselves. So, even if we have to say goodbye to some plans and embrace new prices, Netflix is ​​still the king of streaming.