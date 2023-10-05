Directed by Daniel Calparsoro, the new Netflix series brings with it three veterans of Money Heist: Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza and Hovik Keuchkerian.

Within the series Spanish Netflix movies, without a doubt one of the most successful in the world, has been Money Heist, whose plot revolves around a group of robbers.

Such is the good reception that the platform is not only going to make a spin-off, but also an independent series that preserves the same formula The Money Heistonly this time based on real events.

This is Asalto al Banco Central, the new Netflix release with the protagonists of La casa de papel

Through a press release, Netflix has announced the start of filming for Asalto al Banco Central, a new heist thriller written by Patxi Amezcua (Infiesto, Operation Black Tide, Limitless) and directed by Daniel Calparsoro (The Mail, All the Names of God, To Heaven: The Series).

With a total of five episodes, the series is based on the real robbery that took place at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Barcelona on May 23, 1981.

“Exactly three months have passed since the attempted coup d’état in the Congress of Deputies when eleven hooded men enter the headquarters of the Central Bank of Barcelona. What begins as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a real challenge for the recent Spanish democracy.

The robbers have more than 200 hostages in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not agree to release Colonel Tejero and three other 23F officials.“, details the official synopsis of Assault on the Central Bank.

At the moment, three actors who participated in La casa de papel are confirmed in the cast: Miguel Herran (Valley of shadows, Scoundrels, Model 77), Maria Pedraza (Awareness, Crystal Girls, Polyamory for Beginners) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Hole 2, Red Queen, Riot Police).

Assault on the Central Bank will be released soon in the Netflix catalog. Will it become one of the new successful series on the platform? Time will tell.