Netflix closes one of its best-known sagas in recent years

Bad news for lovers of Norse mythology. Variety reports that Netflix will end Vikings: Valhalla in its third seasonwhich will mark the end of the Vikings saga that began in 2013. The legendary original series ended three years ago after six seasons, while its prequel will be satisfied with half the seasons.

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla began the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings in history: from the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) or his passionate and determined sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), to the ambitious prince Nordic Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The series, planned with a total of 24 episodes, will end in 2024.

“I am very grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. “I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and that’s what we’ve done,” said co-creator and executive producer, Jeb Stuart. “I hope that when audiences see the new season, they are excited by all the new heights we have taken these heroes to. When we started this project 5 years agoI worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying.”

Vikings says goodbye to the spectators

When tension between the Vikings and the English crown culminates in a bloody turning point, the Vikings themselves confront each other over religious disagreements between Christians and pagans in the story of Vikings: Valhalla. Thus, Spectators can travel from Kattegat to England and beyond in this story that comes to an end.

After the end of the writers’ strike, it seems that Netflix has its priorities clear: its most successful series. While it is true that Vikings was one in its day, it seems that the prequel was planned for three seasons, so If for now there is no commitment to a third story, this would be the end of one of the streaming giant’s best-known sagas.which will raise its prices once again.

