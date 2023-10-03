With its ups and downs, Netflix remains the leading platform when it comes to streaming audiovisual content thanks to high-profile productions such as The Witcher, Stranger Things, Alice in Borderlands, Squid Games, etc. Unfortunately, it seems that a change that will affect the subscriber base of millions could be on the way.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the streaming giant plans to increase the price of subscriptions worldwide. Will the increase affect users in Mexico?

When and how much will Netflix price increase?

According to the report, Netflix plans to increase the price of the ad-free service shortly after the end of the actors’ strike, which has plagued Hollywood and caused millions of dollars in losses and significantly affected the release schedule.

The company is reportedly currently considering raising the price of subscriptions in several markets around the world. The aforementioned increase is expected to occur gradually, and the United States and Canada are likely to be the first affected.

Will Netflix increase its price in Mexico and other regions?

Currently, it is a mystery how much the cost of subscriptions will increase or when the new price will take effect.

Of course, it is very important to emphasize that, at the time of writing these lines, Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the price increase. This information comes from Wall Street Journal sources who are supposedly familiar with the entertainment company’s plans.

In the absence of an official statement, we recommend taking this report with caution and waiting for the company to comment on the matter.

How much does Netflix cost in Mexico?

2021 was the last time the streaming service increased its price in Mexico.

While we wait to find out if the platform will increase the cost of subscriptions to compensate for the losses caused by the strike, it is worth remembering the price of the current plans.

Below, we share the list with the price of each Netflix subscription:

Standard Plan with ads ― $99 MXN per month Basic Plan ― $139 MXN per month Standard Plan ― $219 MXN per month Premium Plan ― $299 MXN per month

But tell us, do you think the subscription price will increase? Let us read you in the comments box.

You can read more related news on Netflix if you click here.

