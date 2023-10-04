Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free service after the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike ends, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, sending the streaming company’s shares up more than 3%.

Netflix is ​​discussing raising prices in several markets globally, but will likely start with the United States and Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It was not immediately clear how much Netflix will increase prices or when exactly the new prices will take effect, according to the report. So far Netflix has refused to comment on the matter.

Talks between the actors union SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios, are ongoing and their next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

The writers’ union reached a tentative agreement with AMPTP last week after five months of failed negotiations.

Netflix reduced the prices of its subscription plans in some countries in February. That same month, it unveiled a plan to end subscriber password sharing that was rolled out to more than 100 countries in May.