Netflix’s new strategy moves away from the world of streaming to bring its most successful series and movies to the real world, which we will be able to see in the US starting in 2025.

In 2025, Netflix will go far beyond series, movies and even video games. His new project will lead the streaming company to offer its fans a unique experience, which will not be limited to selling them its merchandising and its brand.

As Variety points out, Netflix will open its two first permanent physical stores in the United States in 2025, and later they are expected to reach the rest of the world.

The locations of these establishments as well as the specific opening date have yet to be specified, but the first details have already been given about what they will offer.

Las new Netflix storesknown as Netflix Househave been described as “mini theme parks”, which will serve food and drink, which will sell products, and which will include “immersive installations” based on their greatest hits, such as series from The Squid Game and Stranger Things.

The experience they will offer will also be very complete, since there will be more gourmet restaurant options and other fast food options. In addition, they plan to hold exhibitions and live performances.

Will Netflix open Stranger Things and The Squid Game theme parks?

Josh Simon, Netflix’s vice president of consumer, explained that Netflix House was born as a response to the demand of its fans for “Immerse yourself in the world” of your films and television series. “We’ve been thinking a lot about how to take that to the next level.”

Of course, Josh Simon warned that the Netflix stores would have “nothing to do with the disney amusement parks“.

All the activities of the stores will rotate every one or two weeks so that the Netflix House will be a point of reference for the fandom of Netflix movies and series, and thus have a perfect excuse to stop by their stores “a couple of times a month”.