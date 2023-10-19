Even though a few months ago Netflix announced that it would charge users to share their account, the streaming platform continues to grow in profits and has a plan in mind to continue doing so.

Netflix’s strategy is to open physical stores, in which fans of different series such as “The Squid Game”, “Money Heist”, Stranger Thingsamong other, They will be able to enjoy some themes, plus they will be able to buy related items from their favorite series.

It is planned that the physical stores will be ready by 2025 and will be located in the United States, later they would reach other countries, he told Bloomberg, Josh Simonvice president of consumer products.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how to take that to the next level,” Josh Simon said in the interview.

Despite talking about the physical store plan, Josh He did not give more details about what themes there will be, so we will have to wait a long time to find out.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions