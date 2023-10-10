If you like horror movies with a touch of science fiction, we recommend this Netflix hit.

Enter the world of Vivarium, the sci-fi horror film that is causing a sensation on Netflix. This cinematographic work is much more than a simple story, it is a journey that will immerse you in a labyrinth of amazing mysteries and disturbing nuances. Prepare to experience a unique combination of suspense and psychological horror that will make you question the very nature of existence.

What is it about?

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, Vivarium follows the story of Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots), a young couple looking for their first home. Their search leads them to an eerily persuasive real estate agent who leads them to a mysterious suburban neighborhood called Yonder. But what begins as a search for a perfect home quickly turns into a nightmare.

As they try to leave the neighborhood, Tom and Gemma find themselves trapped in a maze of identical houses, with no apparent way out. Their only clue is an abandoned baby in one of the houses, along with a chilling instruction: “Raise the child and you will be freed.”

Vivarium de Netflix

Analysis of Vivarium’s dark themes.

Vivarium is not just a horror film, it is a work that delves into dark and disturbing themes. Domestic life, conformity, parenthood and the human desire for freedom are some of the themes that this film, which you can watch on Netflix, explores in a disturbing way.

One of the fears that Vivarium plays masterfully is the fear of being trapped. The feeling of being trapped in an endless cycle of identical houses with no hope of escape is a nightmare that many can relate to their own fears of being trapped in real-life situations.

Yonder’s suburban setting symbolizes the social expectations and norms that often pressure people to follow a conventional path: buy a house, start a family, settle down. However, Vivarium twists these norms into a nightmare, questioning the very essence of these expectations and leaving the audience to reflect on social pressure.

The abandoned child in the film also adds an element of horror to the narrative.

His rapid growth and disturbing behavior play into the anxieties of parenthood and the challenges of raising a child.

Finally, Yonder’s perpetually cloudy setting and sameness create a sense of claustrophobia and hopelessness, denying the characters the variety and evolution that human nature craves.

In conclusion, Vivarium is a film that will make you tremble and reflect on life and society. With its haunting atmosphere and thought-provoking plot, it’s a cinematic experience that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Don’t miss this masterpiece of horror and science fiction that is available on Netflix.

