Netflix, the popular streaming platform, remains the market leader despite the rise of competition. In recent months, it launched new strategies to boost the number of subscribers. These efforts paid off despite consumer anger, allowing the company to have a favorable quarter.

In its earnings report for the third quarter of the year, the streaming giant announced that it experienced a gain of 8.76 million new subscribers during the last few months, which is above the increase of 2.4 million seen in the same period. period in 2022. Thus, the total number has already reached 247.15 million subscribers.

The company highlighted that it obtained $8,540 million in revenue during the last quarter, which ended on September 30. It also noted that earnings per share were $3.73 USD.

The growth in subscriber numbers is largely due to efforts to limit password sharing between users and advertising-supported plans. According to the report, both initiatives paid off and served to boost numbers, despite negative reaction from some customers.

Netflix will increase the price of its plans in these 3 countries

Despite the good financial results that the third quarter of the year showed, Netflix has already expressed its plans to increase the price of its plans in 3 countries: the United States, the United Kingdom and France. At the moment, it is unknown if the increase will reach Mexico and more regions of Latin America at some point.

“As we offer more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a little more. Our starting price is extremely competitive with other streaming services. For example, $6.99 USD per month in the United States is much less than the average price of a single movie ticket,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Will the price of Netflix increase in Mexico at some point?

In the United States, the ad-supported plan will remain at $6.99 USD, while the basic plan, which will be phased out and will no longer be available to new members, will rise from $9.99 USD to $11.99 USD. Finally, the premium plan will leave $19.99 USD behind and will start costing $22.99 USD.

In the UK, the basic and premium plans will cost £7.99 and £17.99 respectively. The ad-supported plan and standard remain unchanged in the region.

Finally, the basic and premium plans will go up to €10.99 EUR and €19.99 EUR, respectively, in France. As in the United Kingdom, the advertising-supported plan will maintain the same price in this country.

A few weeks ago, a Wall Street Journal report indicated that Netflix planned to increase the price of subscriptions when the actors and writers’ strike ended. Unfortunately, the increase occurred despite the fact that the conflict continues.

But tell us, what do you think of this news? Do you think the increase will reach Mexico? Let us read you in the comments.

