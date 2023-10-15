The streaming platform continues to add titles after signing an important agreement with Warner Bros.

Despite all the controversies over policy changes, the streaming platform Over the last few months, Netflix has been receiving more releases than ever before. In addition to incorporating the exclusive news to which its subscribers are accustomed, an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery has caused HBO Max titles to become available on the streaming giant, highlighting the rescue of one of the most legendary animated series from the 90s and 2000s.

Now, Netflix anticipates in its Premieres section next week that will receive Adventure Time on October 24. The legendary Cartoon Network animated series is considered one of the best animated series in recent years. His story follows the adventures of Finn and his best friend Jake, a dog with magical powers with which he can change shape and increase or shrink in size. They both live in the Land of Ooo, an environment full of surreal characters and talking animals, where magic and high technology come together to create strange and new artifacts with which they live a large number of adventures.

The series, which has almost 300 short episodes, indicates that it premieres “the seasons” on October 24 on Netflix, It is unknown if it will be the 10 complete seasons that will reach the streaming platform.

More adventures on HBO Max

Although Adventure Time ended a few years ago, the universe created by Cartoon Network continues today. In 2020 it premiered Adventure Time: Faraway Lands, an HBO Max exclusive miniseries offering four new full-length episodes. Their stories star BMO (hero of an emergency in the most remote place in the galaxy), Marceline and Princess Bubblegum on a trip to the impressive and beautiful Crystal Kingdom to prevent a terrible catastrophe, Peppermint Butler as a suspect in mysterious cases in the College of Wizards, and Finn and Jake, who reunite to rediscover the bond that existed between them and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

It will be released soon Fionna & Cakea spin-off series starring the female versions of the protagonists of Adventure Time.

