Streaming platforms continue to push relentlessly, there is no doubt about it. Gone are the times when one could sign up for several streaming services at the same time and enjoy their content as one wanted: now the average user is forced to choose and the prices of their rates are increasingly higher assuming a larger expense at the end of the month. And it doesn’t seem like things are calming down. According to the latest information, Netflix prepares a new increase in its plans, something that will surely end up scaring more than one. When? as? because? This is what we know.

Netflix, increasingly prohibitive

Although practically all content services are raising their prices, there is no doubt Netflix It is the one that has generated the most stir with it. Perhaps it is because it is still the most popular or perhaps because its numbers are higher, although probably its ban on sharing accounts, implemented a few months ago, has also contributed to the public being especially angry with the red N.

Be that as it may, and despite the “bad reputation” that it has received, it seems that the company is not going to hesitate when it comes to modifying its rates again. That is what they assure at least from the American media Wall Street Journal, where they indicate that the costs of their plans without announcement will rise once the actors’ strike ends in Hollywood.

It is not yet known if it will affect all plans and especially what kind of increase we are talking about, but it is believed that it will be something that affects several markets worldwide and that it will most likely begin in United States and Canada, who are usually the guinea pigs and the first to introduce both the good and the bad of the platform. After this, we imagine that during 2024, it is likely that we will see this increase applied in Spain.

As for the reasons, There are multiple ones, although the strikes of scriptwriters and actors have finished off everything, causing a mess of content and production of which the extent is not even known yet. Hard times are coming for streaming services in the face of such a drought and Netflix is ​​already preparing the safety mat.

How are the prices in Spain?

It is difficult to make an exact comparison between platforms, since each one offers different plans and different types of access, but if we look at the maximum image quality (4K), the Netflix service is undoubtedly the most expensive and with a difference. Disney+ is right now at 8.99 euros/month – be careful, it will increase next month -, HBO Max at 9.99 euros per month, Amazon Prime Video holds (for the moment, there are also rumors of an increase in price) at 4.99 euros per month while Apple TV+ stays at 6.99 euros/month and Rakuten at 6.99 euros per month -Movistar+ and Filmin do not currently offer 4K.

The difference is therefore notable with the competition, although it is also true that many continue to see Netflix as the platform par excellence when it comes to evaluating the variety of series, movies and documentaries it offers.

And you, what platforms are you currently subscribed to?