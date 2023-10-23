On October 20, 2023, Netflix announced drastic measures that would affect its users after a commercial alliance with Microsoft. This was due to a need to recover costs after the Hollywood strike that put the entertainment industry in check.

The first affected by Netflix’s new measures were the United States, England and France, countries in which subscriptions increased in price. In Mexico there was no change in cost as such, but there was an update to the packages that generated discontent of users, considering that the new measure has more disadvantages.

Netflix decided to eliminate the Basic plan in Mexico, to make way for a cheaper one, but that loses many of the advantages for which Mexican users had opted for the Basic plan in the first place.

This will be Netflix’s new economic plan, and its cost

The new economic package will include advertisements. That is, while subscribers are enjoying their series and movies, there will be commercial breaks similar to what happens on YouTube. Additionally, some specific series and movies will no longer be available in this subscription, Although which ones are still unknown, it is suspected that they will be the most important, or the most recent developments.

Another loss in this package is that downloads will no longer be available, so users will no longer be able to carry their downloaded content with them. The only thing that will remain will be the Full HD option.

The price of this new plan will be $99 pesos per month, and it will be available in Mexico starting November 1.

