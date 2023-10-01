Netflix continues to remain the favorite streaming option despite the tight competition, and proof of this is the premieres that continue to arrive month after month for users of the platform.

This October various movies, series, documentaries, anime and film classics They are added to the already extensive Netflix catalog.

Check out everything coming to Netflix this Sunday, October 1, 2023

English: Story of an escape

ESPECIAL/ Netflix

Documentary miniseries about the escape and disappearance of Antonio Anglés, the main suspect in the torture and murder of Miriam, Toñi and Desirée, three teenagers aged 14 and 15 from the Valencian municipality of Alcàsser. A crime that shocked all of Spain.

The miniseries begins on January 24, 1993, the same night that the bodies of the victims, who disappeared two months earlier, were discovered. And it recounts the 44 days of desperate persecution of Antonio Anglés. An escape favored by the incomprehensible chain of errors committed by the justice system, the security forces and the political leaders of the moment.

True Blood (Completa)

ESPECIAL/ Netflix

Waitress Sookie Stackhouse from a small Louisiana town is seen by her friends and neighbors as a strange person, as she can read the minds of those around her. She doesn’t help change her reputation either and falls in love with a very handsome newcomer named Bill Compton, a 173-year-old vampire who has confessed his true identity.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions