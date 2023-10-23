In recent years, Spanish productions have achieved great success in the international market. A notable example is the series of Netflix “Elite”, which became a phenomenon upon its release.

In 2020, Netflix launched “The mess you leave”, another series that might seem to follow a similar formula, with a school setting, a group of teenagers, and an unexpected death. However, on this occasion, The secrets not only come from the students, but also from a teacher who left an indelible mark on their lives.

These similarities are not a coincidence, since the story is based on a work of the same name by Carlos Monterowho is also the screenwriter of “Elite.”

“And how long will it take you to die?”, this is the compelling note that Raquel finds in her bag during her first day at work. She is a literature teacher and She has just accepted a job as a substitute at an Institute in Galicia, which also happens to be her husband’s hometown.

The truth is that Raquel’s enthusiasm for returning to the classroom clashes with the marked welcome that her students give her and that it has a lot to do with the reason why her position was vacant, and that is that she discovers that Viruca, the teacher The one she replaces took her own life recently, for reasons that few people know or that’s what they say.

This is the starting point of “The mess you leave”, the story that won the Primavera Novel Prize.

Little by little Raquel not only undertakes her own search to discover the truth behind her colleague’s death, but she will also realize that in this place, everyone seems to keep secrets.

The cast of this series is made up of names like those of Inma Cuesta, Barbara Lennie, Tamar Novas, Aaron Piper and Robert Enriquez Roque Ruizamong other renowned Spanish artists.

As for opinions, this production has garnered mixed reviews, where viewers have come to say on the Rotten Tomatoes site, where it has a rating of a 72%, that this is “an average series with good performances, where parallel flashbacks and present events are developed and presented in a disorderly manner, but its suspense will keep you attentive.” On the other hand, some comments point out that “it lacks a solid script, twists and turns of events, logic and ending.”

