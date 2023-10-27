In search of a better life for herself and her young daughter, Liza (Emily Blunt) accepts a job offered to her by Pete (Chris Evans) at a bankrupt pharmaceutical company. where thanks to his charisma, drive and courage he manages to quickly rise to the level of life he desiredbut becomes trapped in the middle of a criminal conspiracy that predicts dire consequences.

“Liza Drake is a single mother, she has just become unemployed and is in deep water. Until she meets Pete Brenner, a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company, and A good economic streak begins.

ESPECIAL/ Netflix

But she also embarks on an ethically questionable path and ends up involved in a dangerous criminal plot. Faced with an increasingly unhinged boss, his daughter’s health problems and the certainty of the damage her company is doing, Liza begins to look for alternatives.”

Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara and Andy Garcia star in “The Business of Pain.” Only on Netflix on October 27.