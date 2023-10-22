October is the month of fear, the month of Halloween, and streaming platforms have all kinds of horror content for their users to enjoy this time.

But the horror, desperation and gore typical of the genre can also have a fun side, and That is why Netflix has the ideal option for those who are looking to enjoy a Halloween experience, but without such drastic scares.

This is “Scary Movie”, a comedy that premiered in 2000, and was designed to parody one of the most popular sagas of the time: “Scream.” Like the film on which it was based, “Scary Movie” tells the story of a murder in which a group of teenagers is involved; What makes this film different is that both the criminal and the protagonists turn out to be quite clumsy and extremely funny.

But “Scream” is not the only film they refer to, other scary classics also appear such as “I Know What They Did Last Summer”, “The Call”, among others. “Scary Movie” was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and has among its cast Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Shannon Elizabeth, Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri, Carmen Electra, Dave Sheridan, among others.

It must be said that this film received very good reviews at the time of its release. It even managed to surpass the original films it took as inspiration in acceptance. It is currently one of the most famous and successful franchises, since it managed to raise more than 800 million dollars worldwide

So far there have been five installments, the last of which was released in 2012 and starred Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen. But the format was so well accepted that the creators of “Scary Movie” decided to expand to other genres. and make fun of other summer films and youth hits such as the “Twilight” saga, “The Chronicles of Narnia”, “50 Shades of Grey” and even “The Fast and the Furious”.

