The month of October is almost over and Netflix continues with the release of new content, and this Friday, September 27, the drama film arrives on the most famous streaming platform on the planet The business of pain.

The business of pain. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The story starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy García and Chloe Coleman, focuses on Liza Drake, who is a working class mother who just lost her job and can barely survive.

A chance meeting with Pete Brenner, the sales representative of a pharmaceutical company, places her on a path of economic advancement, but of dubious morals, and soon, she becomes involved in a dangerous organized crime operation..

Dealing with an increasingly unhinged boss, her daughter’s health issues, and a heightened awareness of the devastating impact the company is having force Liza to evaluate her options..

The business of pain is a raw and revealing look at what some people are willing to do out of desperation and what others do out of pure greed. The film is directed by BAFTA winner David Yates and produced by Lawrence Grey. The cast is complemented by the performances of Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James.

