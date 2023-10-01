October begins and the new content is now available on Netflix, plus throughout the month there will be different new programs, series, movies and documentaries. Find out here the five most anticipated Netflix releases for October.

Lupine Part 3. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Lupine Part 3

Starting this October 5, the action and mystery series will be available on Netflix. In this third part, Assane He must learn to live hidden and away from his wife and son. However, unable to bear the pain he causes them anymore, he decides to return to Paris and make them a crazy proposal: Leave France and start a new life somewhere else.. But the ghosts of the past never disappear, and an unexpected return changes their plans completely. Starring Omar Sy, Ludvine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella.

Invitation to murder

It is a Mexican mystery comedy that can be seen on Netflix starting October 6. Olivia is an eccentric millionaire, who sends a mysterious invitation to Ágatha, her half-sister, and a group of old acquaintances to spend a weekend on her yacht. Once reunited, they discover that the invitation is really to celebrate a murder? Surprised by an unexpected death, Ágatha tries to decipher – with the help of a rookie police officer – whether it is a simple accident or an elaborate revenge plan.. They are all suspects: Carlos (the ex-husband), Cary (an actor in decline), Sonia (the ex-friend), Doña Cristina (the housekeeper), Figue (the doctor) and even the yoga teacher: Naram. Directed by José Manuel Cravioto and starring Regina Blandón, Maribel Verdú, Helena Rojo, Manolo Cardona, Stephanie Cayo, Pedro Damián, Aarón Díaz, Juan Pablo de Santiago, José María de Tavira, Mariana Cabrera, Julio Casado.

Ballet dancer. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Ballet dancer

It is an action thriller that will premiere on Netflix starting October 6. Ok-ju is a ruthless former bodyguard who suffers the loss of her best friend Min-hee, whom she could not protect from death and sets out to fulfill her last wish: Take revenge.. So he goes in search of Choi, the one responsible for his death. Directed by Lee Chung-hyun and starring Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim.

Élite: Season 7. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Elite: Season 7

This series will premiere its seventh installment on Netflix on October 20. In this new season, Omar leads a very different life at university, far from Las Encinas, but he cannot move on. The guilt over Samuel’s death and the pain from that time are still very present, so he begins therapy.. Through Omar’s journey, it is discovered that the rest of the students are also silently suffering their own hell. The seventh season of Elite addresses the topic of mental health and shows how most people neglect it out of fear or ignorance. With the performances of Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, Maribel Verdú, Mirela Balić, Fernando Lindez, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi.

The business of pain. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The business of pain

It is a drama film that will be available on October 27 on Netflix. Liza Drake is a working class mother who just lost her job and can barely survive. A chance encounter with Pete Brenne, the sales representative of a pharmaceutical company, sets her on a path of economic advancement, but of dubious morals, and she soon becomes involved in a dangerous organized crime operation.. The business of pain is a raw and revealing look at what some people are willing to do out of desperation and what others do out of pure greed. Directed by David Yates and starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Abdy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jau Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Chloe Coleman.

