At the height of Barbie’s popularity due to Greta Gerwig’s film, Netflix has produced a documentary that has fascinated festivals.

2023 is the year of Barbie: the movie homonymous, directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) continues to sweep the box office. But the cultural impact of the film starring Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling it goes much further.

The Barbie phenomenon has transcended the big screen, thanks, in part, to the Barbenheimer, that duel she had with Oppenheimer and which has made both films viral on social networks.

Renewed interest in the iconic doll Mattel It has meant that, in addition to the toys themselves, any item that bears the Barbie seal attracts public attention. This is where Netflix has come into play.

during the festival South by Southwest 2023the documentary was screened Black Barbieabout the first version of black Barbie in history, in 1980. Critics were full of praise for the documentary and Shondalandthe producer of The Bridgertons, took action.

Netflix also takes advantage of the success of Barbie

The company acquired the rights to Black Barbie and will bring the documentary to Netflix soon, taking advantage of this media boost for the Mattel doll.

Black Barbie features statements from the three women who made this key moment in Barbie’s history possible: Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins y Stacey McBride Irby.

The Netflix documentary is directed by Lagueria DavisMitchell’s niece, which is a close touch to the source material with which she has been able to work in the production.

The first black Barbie was a milestone in Mattel’s history and is something that has been translated into Greta Gerwig’s own film through the multitude of versions of the doll that we see on screen. We will have to keep an eye out to find out when the Black Barbie documentary arrives on Netflix.