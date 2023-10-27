It’s clear that Netflix knows what people want, as their new movie has placed at number one in a large number of countries.

Netflix is ​​on fire once again thanks to its latest steamy erotic thriller, which has become the number one movie in 46 countries in the blink of an eye. Titled The Sweet Side of Betrayal (Burning Betrayal), it demonstrates a perfect understanding of the desires of its audience.

As if fulfilling a prophecy, Netflix has released its latest erotic thriller, The Sweet Side of Betrayal and has wasted no time in claiming the top spot on the global charts. According to FlixPatrol, this adaptation of Sue Hecker’s gripping novel not only placed in the Top 10 in 91 countries, but reached the top spot in 46 of them, beating the less daring Old Dads.

This sudden success was part of the plans.

The sweet side of betrayal (Or bom side of being brought / Burning Betrayal)

This result is not surprising, as Netflix has a track record of success with its constant addition of exciting titles to its catalog, which are devoured by its subscribers from the moment they become available.

With a synopsis that promises that the protagonist, played by Giovanna Lancellotti, will be entangled in a risky plot full of sex, danger and a dazzling love story, the film was destined to top the popularity charts around the world.

The story of The Sweet Side of Betrayal focuses on Gabi, who, after being betrayed by her longtime lover involved in a money laundering scheme, decides to embark on a journey of self-discovery. This path leads her to face dangerous, possibly deadly, and certainly hedonistic consequences that come with a passionate sexual awakening.

Netflix proves once again that it understands the desires of its audience and is willing to provide them with exactly what they want. The Sweet Side of Betrayal has exploded in popularity and has become the streaming giant’s biggest hit in just 24 hours after its release.

Here we leave you the trailer of this Brazilian film.

