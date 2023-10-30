Series cancellations are already a classic within Netflix. And perhaps there will be a new cancellation in the works soon.

Netflix has spread fear of a possible cancellation. Despite earning critical acclaim and a perfect audience rating, the musical comedy titled Neon Lights appears to be in danger of not being renewed for a second season. This would mean a new cancellation on the streaming platform.

Last week, director Oz Rodriguez expressed his desire to have Bad Bunny as special guest in a potential second season of the acclaimed Netflix television series. Of course, it would fit perfectly given Bad Bunny’s status as a musical artist. And that would generate a direct media impact on the streaming platform. However, judging by the performance of the series based on various indicators, the chances of a renewal are increasingly slim.

The ‘Neon Lights’ series has failed among subscribers

Despite boasting an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating among critics and a perfect 100 percent score among audiences, it appears that Netflix subscribers have not shown great interest in the adventures of three friends who seek to make their way in the world of reggaeton. Luces de Neón has failed miserably in the North American company’s catalogue.

In the internal classification of the 10 most viewed productions on Netflix, Luces de Neón only managed to appear in three countries around the world after its premiere on October 19. Which is disappointing, to say the least. According to FlixPatrol, the series never reached the top ten in more than 16 countries at the same time. And it failed to rise higher than 24th on the global episodic originals chart. In short, everything indicates that Luces de Neón will suffer cancellation soon. Fortunately, this is not something that happened to One Piece, which was successful worldwide and was immediately renewed.

Source: FlixPatrol