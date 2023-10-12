With the success of One Piece still in mind, Netflix has everything ready for the live-action remake of Yū Yū Hakusho.

As is the case with most Asian productions, Netflix takes it easy on sharing updates. While productions such as the triumphant One Piece or the ill-fated Cowboy Bebop enjoyed a good dose of attention, the live-action Yū Yū Hakusho has enjoyed less follow-up during its production.

That may change over the next month, as Netflix has already announced the release date of its next remake original based on the manganime Yoshihiro Togashi (Togashi Yoshihiro).

It will be the December 14th when will we follow again Yūsuke Urameshi (Urameshi Yūsuke) in his fight to stay on Earth after dying.

Togashi began publishing Yū Yū Hakusho in 1990 through the Shōnen Jump by Shueisha. Its 19 volumes ended in 1994. Fuji TV took over the anime, which began broadcasting in 1992 and concluded at the end of 1994, at the same time as the manga.

Yū Yū Hakusho is Netflix’s next adaptation bet

Now, Netflix seeks to continue the good streak of live-action manganime adaptations that it hopes to have started with One Piece.

Shô Tsukikawa (Tsukikawa Shô) directs the series that has scripts by Tatsurō Mishima (Mishima Tatsurō) and Yoshihiro Togashi himself. The main cast is made up of Takumi Kitamura (Takumi Kitamura), Jun Shison (Shison Jun), Canada July (Hongô Kanata) and Shûhei Uesugi (Uesugi Shûhei).

Yūsuke Urameshi is a rebellious high school boy who dies saving a child from being run over. But in the kingdom of the dead they cannot send him to heaven or hell because his death was not planned. Yūsuke agrees that he can remain on Earth, as long as he helps solve cases that usually involve paranormal or demon-related events.

It remains to be seen if Netflix continues its good streak of adaptations with Yū Yū Hakusho. We will get the answer on December 14 in their catalog.