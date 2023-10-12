Netflix samurai series

After the success of One Piece on Netflix, now the streaming platform is taking a chance with a new live-action anime that already has a date.

Netflix has set a release date for its new live-action anime. Yu Yu Hakusho is the next big manga franchise that will make the leap to live action. And now the streaming platform has revealed its release date, which will be sooner than expected.

The One Piece live-action series has been a massive hit on Netflix since its premiere earlier this summer. And now the company is moving full steam ahead on many of the other live-action adaptations they also have in the works.. One of the most important is the new version of the classic manga Yu Yu Hakusho, by Yoshihiro Togashi, often considered one of the best action series of all time.

Yu Yu Hakusho will premiere on December 14 in streaming

With the anime franchise celebrating its 30th anniversary recently, now fans will soon be able to watch the live action de Yu Yu Hakusho en Netflix and the many fights of Spirit Detective. We hadn’t heard any news about this production for a long time. In fact, it had been standing since before the actors and screenwriters strikes in Hollywood. However, now we have finally had news about it via X (Twitter).

More than three decades after Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi first captured the imagination of readers, the beloved manga gets a live-action adaptation. Yu Yu Hakusho premieres December 14! pic.twitter.com/KUpeSuLXPB — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2023

Netflix has published a short teaser of the new Yu Yu Hakusho live action series with the announcement that it will be released worldwide on December 14.