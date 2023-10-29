We are convinced that if you are a Netflix fan, you have ever thought something similar to this: the same thing always appears in their menus. Although the service’s catalog can be considered quite generous, covering all types of genres, sometimes it is not so easy to access all of it. For example, when it comes to Halloween.

In these cases, it is not advisable to despair, and remember that The platform has its well-known secret codes. That is, numerical keys that can be accessed through a computer or mobile device. Unfortunately, since they must be included manually in the site address, they cannot be used from television.

Netflix’s commitment to horror on Halloween

Since practically its inception, it must be recognized that Netflix has always opted for horror, both in its films and in its series. A genre that becomes really popular when autumn arrives. Halloween is an essential celebration in the United States and, as a result, it is also increasingly enjoyed in other places around the world.

Even if the holiday itself doesn’t mean much to you, you just need to be a fan of scary productions to be able to take advantage not only of the Netflix releases that try to put panic in your body, but also of its entire back catalogue. , which is sometimes not entirely easy to reach.

It is true that Netflix’s new horror releases stand out on its menus like all the others, but beyond the most famous titles and the premieres themselves, There are also many alternatives that are sometimes “hidden”. To find them without difficulties or having to go crazy with the search engine, it is best to use secret codes.

First of all, we are going to provide you with a list of the secret Netflix codes to unlock horror content for Halloween, by their corresponding categories, and then we will tell you how to apply them, in case you have never done so in advance. The first are the following:

Movies for Halloween: 108663 Feature films about ferocious creatures: 6895 Cult horror movies: 10944 Horror comedies: 89585 Horror movies: 8711 B-series horror movies: 8195 Monster Movies: 947 Movies about psychopaths and murderers: 8646 Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023 Youth horror movies: 52147 Vampire horror movies: 75804 Zombie Horror Movies: 75405 Satanic movies: 6998

How to use Netflix secret codes

If you have never used Netflix secret codes to access a specific catalog related to a genre, here we explain how to do it. You will see that they have no mystery and you don’t need to be a technological guru to achieve it. It’s just a matter of following the following steps:

On your computer or mobile device, open the Netflix app from your browser. In the search bar, enter this address https://netflix.com/browse/genre/X Change the letter X at the end for any of the codes that we have shown you before.

In this way, we are convinced that you will be able to enjoy an incredible Halloween, discovering much more content than is often found first on the successful platform.