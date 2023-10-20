Various factors have caused Netflix to increase its prices over the years, in addition to making changes to the packages and plans that users are accustomed to. Recently the company announced that it would raise its prices in the United States, the United Kingdom and France, and although there is still no increase as such in Mexico, there are important changes in its plans.

Netflix confirmed that in Mexico they will launch “a new basic plan with ads”, after a market strategy in which they partnered with Microsoft. “We want to offer consumers options and to figure out what the best deal is for them and that could mean that some of our existing members say goodbye to their plan and if basic is the best experience for them in terms of price then this is probably a great deal,” the company said.

This means that the basic Netflix plan will no longer be available, which will reduce its offer only 3 options for users.

This will cost and these are the news of the new Netflix plan

The current Netflix basic plan costs $139 pesos per month, which provides access to all Netflix content on one device, without advertising and without limitations. The new plan will be much cheaper, but this will reduce your benefits. The standard plan with ads will replace the basic plan, and will consist of the following things:

All Netflix content will have ads while you watch it Series and movies will not be available in this plan The content can be viewed on 2 compatible devices The Full HD option is maintained Downloads will no longer be available The price will be $99 pesos per month, and will be available in Mexico from November 1

Although the announcement of this new package has not been liked by users due to the loss of benefits, its other two packages, the Standard and the Premium, will not be affected, so they will continue to be available for Netflix customers.

The standard plan costs $219 pesos per month, without any advertising, while the Premium plan costs $299 per month with all the possible benefits that Netflix can offer.

With information from SUN

FS

